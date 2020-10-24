Nsav (OTCMKTS:NSAV) vs. Lyft (OTCMKTS:LYFT) Financial Analysis

Nsav (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nsav and Lyft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nsav N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lyft $3.62 billion 2.25 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -2.63

Nsav has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Nsav shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nsav and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nsav 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 0 12 22 0 2.65

Lyft has a consensus target price of $44.55, indicating a potential upside of 71.20%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than Nsav.

Profitability

This table compares Nsav and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nsav N/A N/A N/A Lyft -50.64% -50.10% -24.24%

Volatility & Risk

Nsav has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lyft beats Nsav on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nsav

NSAV Holding, Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Distribution Corporation, markets and distributes supplement, wellness, and natural remedy products. It provides health and wellness products that include vitamin and mineral supplements, probiotics, and other nutraceuticals health supplements under the Nutra Horizon brand name. The company is headquartered in Cresco, Pennsylvania.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program that connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options; offers various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and provides transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

