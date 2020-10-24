Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The company had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retrophin will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at $417,773.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $208,320.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $400,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 1,075.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 45,197 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 27.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 82,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 16.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 33.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 595,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

