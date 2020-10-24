Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) & Sprott (NASDAQ:SII) Financial Review

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 13.03% -25.44% 26.49% Sprott 19.54% 6.53% 5.32%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jiayin Group and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Jiayin Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential downside of 22.08%. Sprott has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.47%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jiayin Group and Sprott’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $320.35 million 0.51 $75.81 million $1.44 2.14 Sprott $72.50 million 11.83 $10.20 million $0.04 840.75

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. Jiayin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprott beats Jiayin Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

