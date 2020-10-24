Critical Survey: Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) and Chewy (OTCMKTS:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chewy and Enable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 4 13 0 2.76 Enable 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $61.73, suggesting a potential downside of 2.98%. Given Chewy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Enable.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chewy and Enable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $4.85 billion 5.34 -$252.37 million ($0.63) -101.00 Enable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enable has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Enable shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Chewy has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enable has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and Enable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -3.74% N/A -21.74% Enable N/A N/A N/A

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 60,000 products from 2,000 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

About Enable

Enable Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a Website that enable users to offer excess, new, overstock, close-out, refurbished, and limited supply brand name merchandise to consumer and business customers. The company operates websites that offers merchandise across a range of product categories, including computer products, consumer electronics, apparel, house wares, watches, jewelry, travel, sporting goods, home improvement products, and collectibles using auction style and fixed price formats. It also serves customers through the traditional in-store sales and live liquidation sales. In addition, Enable Holdings provides business-to-business wholesale inventory liquidation services for manufacturers and distributors to sell large quantities of excess inventory, and licenses auction software to third party companies. The company was formerly known as uBid.com Holdings, Inc. and changed the name to Enable Holdings, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

