Reviewing National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Primo Water has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Beverage has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Primo Water and National Beverage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A National Beverage 2 1 0 0 1.33

National Beverage has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.68%. Given National Beverage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Beverage is more favorable than Primo Water.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of National Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Primo Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.2% of National Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and National Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -5.32% 1.71% 0.62% National Beverage 14.23% 32.90% 23.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primo Water and National Beverage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.39 billion 0.93 $2.90 million N/A N/A National Beverage $1.00 billion 4.06 $129.97 million $2.78 31.32

National Beverage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Primo Water.

Summary

National Beverage beats Primo Water on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products. The company provides its services to residences, businesses, and small and large retailers. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure brands; and carbonated soft drinks under the Shasta, Faygo, Red Pop, Moon Mist, and Rock'n'Rye brands. It serves retailers, as well as various smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. National Beverage Corp. was founded in 1985 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. National Beverage Corp. is a subsidiary of IBS Partners, Ltd.

