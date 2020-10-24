Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Reduced by Analyst

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $63,606,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $45,397,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,443 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,146.3% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,323 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,745 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

