Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARVN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $80,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $83,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 202.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

