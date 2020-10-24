Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.11.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ARVN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.
In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $61.57.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.