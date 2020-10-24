National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.03 Million

Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report sales of $167.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.01 million and the lowest is $163.70 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $168.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $671.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $666.10 million to $675.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $677.08 million, with estimates ranging from $660.31 million to $699.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $35.20 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after buying an additional 363,417 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

