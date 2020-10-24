Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $381.73 Million

Analysts expect Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report $381.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chico's FAS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.20 million. Chico's FAS posted sales of $484.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico's FAS will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chico's FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.18 million. Chico's FAS had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico's FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chico's FAS by 69.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Chico's FAS by 25.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chico's FAS by 7.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,014,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 72,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chico's FAS by 136.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 662,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chico's FAS by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,332,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 245,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chico's FAS stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $143.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Chico's FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico's FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.