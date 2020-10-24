Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

BMRC opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $445.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

