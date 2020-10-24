$238.55 Million in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post $238.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.44 million and the highest is $281.20 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $3.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

