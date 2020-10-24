Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Lifted by Analyst

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Management in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

NYSE ARES opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 33,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $1,352,273.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 46,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,081,660.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 893,133 shares of company stock worth $36,287,621. 59.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

