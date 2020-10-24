Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackstone Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

NYSE BX opened at $54.64 on Thursday. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after buying an additional 447,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

