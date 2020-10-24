Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.63 Million

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report $202.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the lowest is $202.19 million. Okta reported sales of $153.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $802.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $803.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $10,006,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,101.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,679 shares of company stock valued at $80,862,987. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $219.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.38. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $251.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.53 and a beta of 0.97.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Earnings History and Estimates for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

