Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Lowered by B.Riley Securit

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.28). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

ARCH has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $565.55 million, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $86.50.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.27 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arch Resources by 2,252.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 300,750 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 124.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 146.1% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 291,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 172,790 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 52.3% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 499,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 171,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 81.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 109,305 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

