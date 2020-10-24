Truist Securiti Comments on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Shares of CRK opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.50 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 93,558 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 408,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

