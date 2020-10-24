$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.78.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

