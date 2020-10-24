Conifer Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Conifer in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Conifer’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Conifer alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conifer in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.17. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.