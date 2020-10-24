FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.71 Million

Brokerages expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce sales of $51.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.34 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. FibroGen reported sales of $33.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $246.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $321.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $513.83 million, with estimates ranging from $451.50 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FGEN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,220.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $147,477.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 7.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,921,000 after acquiring an additional 419,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1,138.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 147,573 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $42.60 on Friday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

