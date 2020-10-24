Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will report sales of $13.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.84 million and the lowest is $13.02 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $14.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $56.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.27 million to $57.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $57.77 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $59.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 37.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

LMRK stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

