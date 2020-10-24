Analysts Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $621.13 Million

Equities analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to post sales of $621.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $620.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $623.00 million. NortonLifeLock reported sales of $608.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. FMR LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,787 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,123.3% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,045,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2,269.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,186,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,067 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 51.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,079,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 312.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,915 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

