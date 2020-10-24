Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.68 Million

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce $24.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $75.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $128.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $146.31 million, with estimates ranging from $54.67 million to $297.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16).

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in argenx by 3,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock opened at $250.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $284.00.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Earnings History and Estimates for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

