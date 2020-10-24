Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will report sales of $60.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.71 million to $76.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $268.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $386.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.17 million to $430.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $649.73 million, with estimates ranging from $475.29 million to $803.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $968.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

