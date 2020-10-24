Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $771.90 Million

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report sales of $771.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $697.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $887.31 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,214,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,840,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after acquiring an additional 199,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 982,333 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 778,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 635,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 293,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $92.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

