$20.40 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to report sales of $20.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.71 million and the lowest is $20.10 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $21.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $80.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $84.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $137.27 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $150.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

PACB opened at $13.90 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

In other news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $2,906,070.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,612,379.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

