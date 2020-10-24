Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACICU) Plans to Raise $500 Million in October 28th IPO

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACICU) plans to raise $500 million in an IPO on Wednesday, October 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 50,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a market cap of $625 million.

Cantor acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus on a target in an industry which complements our management team’s, board’s and sponsor’s expertise and which will benefit from our strategic and operational value add. Our management team is led by Ken Moelis, our Chairman, and Michael Spellacy, our Chief Executive Officer and a director. Mr. Moelis’ and Mr. Spellacy’s careers have centered around identifying, evaluating and implementing organic and inorganic transformational growth and value creation initiatives across a broad range of industries. Our sponsor is an affiliate of Moelis & Company, a leading global financial advisor to corporate executives, boards, entrepreneurs, financial sponsors and governments. Mr. Moelis and Chris Callesano, our Chief Financial Officer, are Managing Directors at Moelis. Mr. Moelis, our Chairman, founded Moelis & Company in 2007. He worked at UBS from 2001 to 2007, where he was the president of UBS Investment Bank and previously the joint global head of investment banking. Michael Spellacy, our CEO, has extensive experience in technology, data and analytics, capital markets and private equity. He has worked as an investor, investment banker and consultant. Most recently, Mr. Spellacy was a Senior Managing Director at Accenture plc and Global Industry Leader of Accenture Capital Markets. “.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 399 Park Ave. New York, New York 10022 and can be reached via phone at (212) 883-3800.

