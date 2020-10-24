Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Stepan (NYSE:SCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $130.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stepan traded as high as $119.33 and last traded at $118.91, with a volume of 1132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

In other news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $196,220.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $322,445.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,594. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Stepan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Stepan by 1,612.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

