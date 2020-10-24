Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.90, but opened at $48.78. Intel shares last traded at $47.92, with a volume of 522,027 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

