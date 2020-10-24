The Boston Beer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,429 call options on the company. This is an increase of 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 759 call options.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,654 shares of company stock worth $67,077,411. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,605,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 138.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $763.00.

SAM opened at $1,091.10 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $884.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.96.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

