Trinity Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,726 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 430% compared to the average volume of 514 call options.

NYSE:TRN opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.46 and a beta of 1.59. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,486.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $2,115,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.