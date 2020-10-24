Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$451.00

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$439.00 to C$451.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$483.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$438.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$422.00 to C$433.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$418.54.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$432.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$403.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$361.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

