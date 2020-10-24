Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$23.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.20.
TSE CG opened at C$12.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.59.
In related news, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$931,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total transaction of C$182,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,098,974.11. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.