Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$23.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.20.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

TSE CG opened at C$12.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$299.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$931,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total transaction of C$182,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,098,974.11. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.