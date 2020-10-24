Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$23.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.20.
CG stock opened at C$12.64 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34.
In other news, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total transaction of C$182,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,098,974.11. Also, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$931,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270 over the last ninety days.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
