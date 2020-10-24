Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$23.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.20.

CG stock opened at C$12.64 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$299.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total transaction of C$182,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,098,974.11. Also, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$931,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270 over the last ninety days.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

