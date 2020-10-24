Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) alerts:

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) stock opened at C$35.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.4912426 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$888,336.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,987.43. Also, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total transaction of C$384,579.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at C$3,671,575.71.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.