Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.
Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) stock opened at C$35.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$41.09.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$888,336.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,987.43. Also, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total transaction of C$384,579.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at C$3,671,575.71.
Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.
