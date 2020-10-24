Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$128.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. Eight Capital upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) alerts:

TSE:AEM opened at C$104.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$106.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.06. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$772.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6608189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.07, for a total value of C$1,110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,311,071.68. Also, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.64, for a total value of C$383,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,456,068.20. Insiders have sold a total of 26,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,285 in the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.