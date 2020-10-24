Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GILD. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Shares of GILD opened at $60.79 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of -253.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

