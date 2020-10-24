Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Hallmark Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HALL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $56.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 878,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 457,279 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

