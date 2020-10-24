Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$654.24 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LUN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.04.

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.59.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080. Insiders sold a total of 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

