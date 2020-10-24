Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUG. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) stock opened at C$11.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.54. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.49.

In other Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 200,000 shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

