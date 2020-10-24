NEWMONT GOLD-TS Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.18 billion.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS stock opened at C$79.31 on Friday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 52 week low of C$44.00 and a 52 week high of C$96.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

