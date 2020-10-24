Head to Head Contrast: Domtar (NYSE:UFS) and Orchids Paper Products (NYSE:TISUQ)

Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) and Domtar (NYSE:UFS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Orchids Paper Products has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domtar has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.5% of Domtar shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Orchids Paper Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Domtar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orchids Paper Products and Domtar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchids Paper Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Domtar 3 5 2 0 1.90

Domtar has a consensus target price of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 9.84%. Given Domtar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Domtar is more favorable than Orchids Paper Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orchids Paper Products and Domtar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchids Paper Products $186.68 million N/A -$37.67 million N/A N/A Domtar $5.22 billion 0.29 $84.00 million $3.00 9.01

Domtar has higher revenue and earnings than Orchids Paper Products.

Profitability

This table compares Orchids Paper Products and Domtar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A Domtar 0.21% 3.54% 1.69%

Summary

Domtar beats Orchids Paper Products on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orchids Paper Products Company Profile

Orchids Paper Products Company is a tissue paper company that manufacturers and converts tissue product for the private label consumer market.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use. It also provides commercial printing and publishing papers, such as offset papers and opaques for sheet and roll fed offset presses; publishing papers comprising tradebook and lightweight uncoated papers for publishing textbooks, dictionaries, catalogs, magazines, hard cover novels, and financial documents; and base papers that are converted into envelopes, tablets, business forms, and data processing/computer forms. In addition, the company offers papers for thermal and flexible packaging, food and medical packaging, medical gowns and drapes, sandpaper backing, carbonless printing, label, and other coating and laminating applications; and papers for industrial and specialty applications that include carrier and treated papers, security papers, and specialized printing and converting applications. Further, it provides softwood, fluff, and hardwood Kraft products for various end products. Additionally, the company offers absorbent hygiene products, which comprise adult incontinence products under the Attends, IncoPack, Indasec, and Reassure brand; and branded and private label briefs, protective underwear, underpads, pads, and washcloths, as well as baby diapers, youth pants, and infant training pants for healthcare, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. It serves merchants, retail outlets, stationers, printers, publishers, converters, and end-users. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

