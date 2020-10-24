Truist Securiti Comments on QTS Realty Trust Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $65.94 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -212.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $1,161,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

