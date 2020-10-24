Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL) Trading 2.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45. 12,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 58,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the period.

