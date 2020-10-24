Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading Up 0.2%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) shares were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.36. Approximately 354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF makes up 1.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned approximately 18.31% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.