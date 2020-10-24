FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.92. 34,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

