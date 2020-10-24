iShares Trust – iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Trust – iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.52 and last traded at $117.47. Approximately 3,537,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,594,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.90.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.