Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) (CVE:CCB) Shares Down 4.1%

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) (CVE:CCB) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 37,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 197,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 million and a P/E ratio of -33.57.

Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) Company Profile (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

