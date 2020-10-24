Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Trading Down 0.4%

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. 99,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the average session volume of 19,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000.

About Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By National Bank Financial
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By National Bank Financial
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial
NEWMONT GOLD-TS Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share
NEWMONT GOLD-TS Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share
Head to Head Contrast: Domtar and Orchids Paper Products
Head to Head Contrast: Domtar and Orchids Paper Products


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report