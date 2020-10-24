Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Trading Down 0.4%

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. 99,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the average session volume of 19,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

Get Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000.

About Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.