Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (VUN.TO) (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (VUN.TO) (TSE:VUN) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$63.15 and last traded at C$63.15. Approximately 37,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 119,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.85.

