Rockhaven Resources (CVE:RK) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK) rose 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 7,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 122,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33.

About Rockhaven Resources (CVE:RK)

Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property, which consist of 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt, Yukon Territory.

